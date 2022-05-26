Russia is already building third line of defense in occupied south of Ukraine, - representative of intelligence Skibitskyi

The regrouping of Russian troops in the Kherson region and the occupied areas of the Zaporizhia region indicates Russia's intention to gain a foothold in these territories.

This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi, reports Censor.NET.

"In the Kherson region, in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region, we see an increase that occurs due to the movement of troops from the territory of the Crimean peninsula. And this is in transit from the Russian Federation. And accordingly, we see how powerful Russia is now deploying troops in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine," Vadym Skibitskyi said.

Read more: Russian occupants continue preparations for offensive in Zaporizhzhya direction, - RMA

It is reported that this group, in addition to the ground forces, includes air and sea components.

"We see that since the beginning of May, the occupying forces have begun to strengthen their defenses. Appropriate engineering structures are being prepared, not even one or two, but the third line of defense is being built. And this suggests the occupation of these territories, and we can talk about the prospect that the Russian Federation wants to stay for a long time. It is these military aspects and military indicators that indicate Russia's intentions to seize and hold these territories," said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.