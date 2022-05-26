Russian paratroopers and other elite units of Russian Federation suffered significant losses in war with Ukraine, - British intelligence

From the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Airborne Forces (ADF) took an active part in several operations that ended in tactical failures. Elite Russian troops suffered heavy losses.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"These failures include an attempt to attack Kyiv via Gostomel airport in March, a stop in the Izium direction in April, and failures in crossing the Seversky Donets River," the statement said.



According to intelligence, the Russian doctrine provides for the involvement of airborne troops in the most complex operations. The 45,000 Airborne Forces are mostly contractors. Its members have elite status and receive additional payment.

"Airborne forces are involved in missions that are better suited for heavily armored vehicles, and this has led to heavy losses for Russia. These figures are likely to reflect strategic mismanagement of this potential and Russia's inability to gain an advantage in the air. The underemployment of airborne forces in Ukraine shows how Putin's significant investment in the armed forces over the past 15 years has led to an imbalance in the overall force. The inability to anticipate the resistance of Ukrainians has led to significant losses in many elite units of Russia, "- explained the British Ministry of Defense.