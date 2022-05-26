As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 240 children were lost, more than 436 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 26, 2022, more than 676 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 240 children were killed and more than 436 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 151, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 105, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 50, Kherson - 49, Mykolaiv - 45, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

During the fixing of criminal offenses, it became known that as a result of the attack by the enemy on civilian cars in the Mykolaiv area of ​​the Mykolaiv area two children were lost.

It also became known that a 16-year-old girl was injured during the shelling of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

On May 24, a 6-year-old girl was seriously injured with amputation of her lower limb as a result of shelling by the Russian troops in the village of Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyn community, Donetsk region.

On May 24, a 9-year-old child was seriously injured by shelling by the occupiers of Balakliia, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,883 educational institutions were damaged. At the same time, 178 of them were completely destroyed.

