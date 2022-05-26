"LDNR" plan to hold "referendum" on joining Russia, if they occupy entire Donbas

The so-called "LDNR" plan to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia if they occupy the entire Donbas.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RIA Novosti, the leader of terrorists of "DNR" Denis Pushilin declared it.

"The results of such a referendum are quite obvious, quite clear.

But it will be expedient to approach them in practical terms after we reach the constitutional borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, "he said.

