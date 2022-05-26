Russia expects Ukraine to accept its demands and accept occupation of its territories - Peskov

The Kremlin expects that the Ukrainian authorities will accept the demands of the Russian Federation and "realize the de facto" occupation of their territories.

The press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov declared it on air on the Russian radio station "Mayak", reports Censor.NET.

"Moscow expects Kyiv to accept Moscow's demands and become aware of the de facto real situation," he said.

Asked by the presenter whether it was a matter of territorial concessions, Peskov said: "These are not territorial concessions. Kyiv must recognize the de facto situation and assess it soberly."

