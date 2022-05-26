At end of summer we plan to sign and ratify documents on international tribunal for Putin, - PO

The Office of the President of Ukraine expects an international tribunal to punish Russia's top military and political leadership for war crimes and international arbitration to turn Russia's frozen assets into compensation to Ukraine by the end of the summer.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov to Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.

"We would like to think that at the end of the summer we will sign and further ratify these documents on one institution and another (international tribunal and international arbitration for frozen assets of the Russian Federation. - Ed.).

Due to the fact that this has never happened before in the history, some countries want to discuss its model first of all, in order to have guarantees for themselves that the aggressor country will not sue the international judicial institutions. Therefore, this skepticism is now based not on a political basis, but on a legal one, "Smirnov said.

Ukrainian lawyers involved in developing the legal basis for the tribunal and arbitration hope to overcome the skepticism of international partners in the near future.