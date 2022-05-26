OC "North" about possibility of another invasion of Russian troops in Chernihiv region

As of May 26, the situation remains unchanged, there are no specific data on the repeated attack of Russian troops on the territory of Chernihiv region.

This information was confirmed to the Suspilne by OC "North", Censor.NET reports.

Despite the fact that the Chernihiv border is currently under regular shelling from Russia, the situation has remained unchanged since the first days of April, the military said.

The situation is unchanged. There are shellings, there are periodic air raids. However, there is no specific information that there is about to be an offensive. They (Russian troops. - Ed.) As they went abroad, so they stand there. April ", it is told in the message.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldier destroys enemy armored vehicle with Javelin anti-aircraft missile system. VIDEO