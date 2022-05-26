Crossing over Siversky Donets was destroyed by M777 howitzers provided by United States - General Staff

Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov named an example of the use of equipment that Ukraine has received in the framework of international assistance.

In particular, the American M777 howitzers, of which Ukraine received almost a hundred units.

"The artillery division is armed with 155-millimeter M777 guns. The distance from the firing positions to the area of destruction is almost 20 kilometers. The target is the enemy's crossing in the area of the settlement - Bilohorivka. The result is five direct hits to pontoons, destroying up to 40 enemy tanks and armored vehicles," he said.

In mid-May, the Armed Forces destroyed a pontoon crossing in the Luhansk region across the Seversky Donets, then destroyed nearly a hundred units of Russian equipment, killing about 400 servicemen, US experts said.

Oleksii Hromov said that during the use of reconnaissance radar in cooperation with the radar station, these artillery units showed high firing efficiency. It is possible to suppress the enemy's batteries with less ammunition, 10-12 shells, compared to Soviet weapons, when more than 48 shells had to be spent.

