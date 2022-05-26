5-month-old baby and his father died as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, - Klymenko

A 5-month-old baby and his father died as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on May 26. The mother of the child is in serious condition.

This was announced by the head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army continues to kill Ukrainian children and exterminate Ukrainian families. Today the enemy shot Kharkiv. Previously, howitzers were fired. When the shelling began, a young family was walking in the street: a wife and a man with a 5-month-old baby in their arms. The man died immediately, the woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Police later found the child's body. The baby was thrown up on the roof of the entrance by the explosive wave from the father's hands…

As a result of today's shelling, 8 Kharkiv residents were killed. Another 17 were injured. Once again, Ukrainian families have been orphaned by hated Russian invaders.

It is our duty to hold the enemy accountable for their crimes. And we will do it. Definitely," Klymenko said.