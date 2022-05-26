Russia is trying to incite Africa, Middle East and Asia against Ukraine, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the new narratives that Russia is actively spreading among its supporters against Ukraine. In particular, Russia is trying to incite Africa, the Middle East and partly Asia against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a Facebook post, sharing his impressions of the visit to Davos.

According to the Minister, the first narrative is that "Ukraine resists in vain and it should not hope for anything, because the West will abandon it at random. And Ukraine should not hope for anything."

The second is the narrative that "Ukraine has diverted the world's attention from solving other problems and the West, instead of solving all problems and treating all countries and peoples equally, has focused on helping Ukraine. Thus, the Russians are trying to incite Africa, incite the Middle East. The East, partly Asia against Ukraine, against our partners and show that we are somehow discriminatory against them."

Watch more: Occupiers destroyed house of "grandmother with red flag" with mine, to which monuments are erected in Russia. VIDEO

Kuleba stated that the authorities will work very seriously with this argument, because despite its absolute groundlessness, "he is coming in." At the same time, in his opinion, it testifies to the effectiveness of Ukraine, which was able to draw attention to Russia's war and mobilize support for the West.

The minister called Russia's third narrative that the only problem with the world's food crisis is the sanctions imposed on Russia, thus lifting restrictions. According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine responds that the only cause of the food crisis is Russia's aggression against Ukraine, not sanctions.

Read more: Please do not distribute videos with Azovstal defenders published by Russian propagandists, Mariupol City Council

In addition, the Minister noted that he clearly felt in various conversations the thesis: "Why is Ukraine so desperately resisting, causing such untold suffering to its own people and its country? If the war is so difficult, if everything is so hard, then we must sit down and negotiate "We need to negotiate with Russia, whatever the price of this agreement."

He called the comment very painful because he did not respect the sacrifice made by the Ukrainian people in this war, fighting for their freedom.

"I don't want you to get the impression that these are the mainstream thoughts. No, it's not mainstream. These are narratives that Russia is starting to spin-spin-spin. There are those who pick them up," Kuleba said.