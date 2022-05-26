Decisions to prepare country for war were made in time, what happened next - will be the subject of clarification - Danilov

In the summer of 2021, the National Security and Defense Council held a meeting directly on Chongar, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov told Channel 24 about this, Censor.NET reports.

"All instances reported on all tasks (which were reported to have been completed) by December. What happened next will be clarified," Danilov said.

He noted that the relevant issues should be addressed after the end of the war.

"I am not a person who alone determines all these things. The decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (like many other decisions on the preparation of our country for war) were made in time and worked out," said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

However, as he explained, already in the process of realization someone could have other thoughts and other actions. "These questions will have to be dealt with. In any case, this question will have to be answered," Danilov added.