Number of victims of Russian shelling of Kharkiv has risen to nine, 19 people are wounded, - Synehubiv

In Kharkiv, the death toll from the shelling rose to nine and another 19 were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on air of a telemarathon of news, transfers Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"So far, 19 people have been injured, including a 9-year-old child. And, unfortunately, 9 people have died, including a 5-month-old child. It was a family that was on the street. A father with a baby died, the mother is in serious condition in hospital ", the chairman of RMA informed.

According to Sinegubov, the shelling of Kharkiv was carried out from the Smerch and Uragan volley fire systems and artillery, a modification of which is currently being established by experts.

"According to our data, the attacks were carried out from the north of the region, where our military is holding its position and gradually driving the enemy to the borders," the head of the RMA said.

He stressed that in the area hit only residential areas, so the enemy resorted to terror of the civilian population, which was not in recent weeks due to the success of the Ukrainian army.

"For several weeks we have been recording silence, very relative silence, and we have been constantly emphasizing that it is still dangerous to be on the streets of Kharkiv," Synehubiv said.

He added that, in addition to Kharkiv, today enemy shelling was recorded in Dergachiv, Zolochiv and Chuhuiv districts. Intense fighting continues in the north of the region.