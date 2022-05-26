There is no increase of taxes in Ukraine, - Minister of Finance Marchenko

There are currently no plans to increase taxes in Ukraine, but a refund of VAT rates on imports and import duties is being considered.

This was stated by Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We do not envisage an increase in taxes, we do not envisage strict conditions for their payment. We want to restore a properly functioning tax system, the customs system in order to be able to balance the budget," Marchenko said.

According to him, the first stage is the return of VAT rates on imports and import duties. Marchenko believes that this will help support Ukrainian business.

At the same time, the minister noted, in the event of a protracted war, it will be necessary to return to the tax system, which was in force until February 24. "This is a forced decision," he added.

Marchenko stressed that the state has no other options for financing the army than paying taxes. Ukraine cannot constantly borrow money to maintain its troops.