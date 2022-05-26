Ukraine asks United States to decide on provision of MLRS as soon as possible, - Kuleba

Ukraine asks the United States to decide on the provision of missile systems of volley fire as soon as possible.

This was announced by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Some time ago, the United States told us that we would get rocket launchers. Now they are in the process of making that decision, at least they tell us so. Our only request is to make that decision as soon as possible, because every day means lost lives for us. , kilometers of our land have been lost," Kuleba said.

According to him, other countries are also waiting for this step by the United States before making a similar decision.

"I do not think anyone opposes the idea that rocket launchers should be moved to Ukraine, but the truth is that many are waiting for the United States to take the first step. That is why this decision by Washington is so important," he said.

Watch more: Shell explosion 30 meters from Jubilee Bridge between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. VIDEO

Kuleba is convinced that if Ukraine receives MLRS and has heavy enough weapons, it will liberate Kherson.

"If we get missile systems of volley fire, if we have enough heavy weapons, we will liberate Kherson, the Dnieper will be free and safe, ships will be able to use inland waterways to reach the Black Sea and then the Danube, which connects with all other waterways. "It's all about weapons," he said.

The Foreign Minister noted that the only position in which Russia is superior to Ukraine is the amount of heavy weapons they have.

"Without artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, we will not be able to repel them. If you are really worried about Ukraine, if you want Ukraine to deoccupy its territories, send us rocket-propelled grenade launchers as soon as possible," Kuleba said.

Read more: 5-month-old baby and his father died as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, - Klymenko