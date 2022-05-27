If SBU does nothing about Butusov, no gradual reform of department no longer makes sense - MP Bezugla

"Servant of the People" Mariana Bezugla believes that if the SBU does nothing about Butusov, no gradual reform of the department will make sense.

As Censor.NET reports, Bezugla wrote about this on her Facebook page.

"If the Security Service of Ukraine does nothing about Yurii Butusov, who constantly with impunity presents tons of information about our military, positions, operational situation, shakes, disorients and plays up to Russia, I think no gradual reform will make sense.

Just restart this rotten structure. A complete restart with some of the conscious patriotic specialists who suffer in the system.

Ivan Bakanov, it's a shame," the statement reads.

