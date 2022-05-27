Butusov about Bezugla: People's Deputy openly interferes in work of SBU

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov commented on the words of "servant of the people" Mariana Bezugla, who accused him of "playing up to Russia" and called on the SBU to "do something about it."

The journalist reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

The deputy, who demanded to shoot the servicemen of the Armed Forces for non-compliance with orders, now demands the SBU to do something with me, otherwise, it will demand a "restart of the rotten system"

Three days ago, I criticized a bill by Mariana Bezugla, a member of the Defense Committee, in which she demanded that commanders be given the right to shoot servicemen for disobeying orders in a combat situation. In fact, it's "No step back!" and Stalin's Order 227 in the execution of the "servant of the people." In response, MP Bezugla demands that the Security Service do something with me, otherwise it is a sign of a "rotten system" and "shame" for the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov. Because of me, Bezugla demands a "restart" of the SBU.

That is, everything was good in the SBU, and the "rotten" Service is, according to Mariana, because it does not do something with me, a journalist, "he explained.

Butusov reminded that Bezugla is a co-author of the bill on the SBU, a member of the Defense Committee, which oversees the SBU, and thus, she uses her official position to demand that the SBU take action against him.

If Bezugla's "servant of the people" has grounds for accusations, she is obliged to report the crime to the SBU, and not to demand illegal actions from the officials she controls. inaction on the eve of the invasion, which I wrote about all the time before the war and now, "- said the journalist.

"Bezugla's statement testifies that if something happens to me, the customer has already been identified. Our correspondence was blocked by Ms Bezugla. But in a recent message, Bezugla wrote that" after the war, Ermak and I will rebuild the country and you will be jealous. "

I ask the leadership of the President's Office to clarify whether Bezugla's statement about me is agreed with the OP, whether the leadership of the Servant of the People party shares the accusations of its deputy, and whether there are demands to "do something" with me in exchange for resetting the SBU. It is possible that Bezugla's words about Ermak are provocation and misinformation, we need to understand. That society is aware of the responsibility, in which case.

I also ask journalists to ask Ms Bezugla to unblock the correspondence in the messenger and to show the last message she sent me, in which she mentions her joint plans with Mr Ermak. I don't think it is necessary to hide this from MP Bezugliy, the country should know.

I am waiting for the answer of Bankova and the Security Service of Ukraine, regarding the activities in which the People's Deputy openly interferes and gives illegal instructions. I hope that the Servant of the People party will not remain silent and give an assessment. I am at the front, it is not difficult to find me, "Butusov concluded.

Earlier it was reported that "Servant of the People" Maryana Bezugla believes that if the SBU does nothing about Butusov, no gradual reform of the department will make sense.

