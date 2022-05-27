Johnson called on world to focus on supplying Ukraine with modern weapons, including MLRS

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has called for increased military support for Ukraine, including the provision of advanced weapons.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

The head of the British government said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin could not be trusted at all.

"How can you deal with a crocodile when it is in the process of eating your left leg? This man (Putin) cannot be trusted at all," Johnson said when asked about the prospects of Ukraine's talks with Russia.

According to Johnson, the world should now focus on delivering advanced weapons to Ukraine, including multiple rocket launchers, which will allow the country to defend itself against Russian artillery.

"It is vital that we continue to support Ukrainians in the military sphere," he said.