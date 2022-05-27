Occupiers are looking for ammunition made in Ukraine in Kharkiv region to make "crossbow" and return home, - intelligence

The Russian military in the Kharkiv region will find out from locals where you can buy ammunition made in Ukraine to make a "crossbow".

This is evidenced by data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, in the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, the Russian military at the local bazaar asks where you can buy ammunition made in Ukraine. The reason for their interest is explained by the desire to commit a "crossbow", pretending to be a battle wound. We hope that this will give an opportunity to return home.

Disappearances have become more frequent in Kupyansk, Velykyi Burluk, Shevchenkove, and Izium in the Kharkiv region. Most often men aged 18 to 60 and young women. The disappearances are linked to the "work" of Russian special services in the occupied part of the region. Exit to the territories controlled by Ukraine is blocked. Cars used by people trying to evacuate are carefully filtered and returned," the Ministry of Defense added.

