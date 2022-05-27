Ukraine has agreed with United Kingdom to hold investment conference in June, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have reached agreements on trade liberalization and attracting British investment into the Ukrainian economy.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko following a meeting with British Secretary of State for International Trade Ann-Marie Trevelyan, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, our partnership has reached a fundamentally new level, which will help Ukraine survive and defeat the Russian aggressors," Sviridenko said.

It is planned that in early June, zero customs rates on exports of Ukrainian goods to the UK will take effect, which will allow Ukrainian exporters to increase exports.

"First of all, we are talking about such goods as flour, grain, dairy products, poultry and semi-finished products, honey, corn, sugar. As a result, we will attract additional foreign exchange earnings to the country, which will positively affect macro-financial stability in the country", the head of the Ministry of Economy told.

According to her, last year the trade turnover between the countries increased by 40%, and this year we can expect significant progress even despite the war.

See more: Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin. PHOTOS

Ukraine also looks forward to further cooperation in strategically important industries and agriculture.

"We need British investment to renew and restructure the economy on new principles using modern technologies," Svyrydenko said.

She added that last year the UK's direct investment in Ukraine reached $3 billion, much of which went to industry.

"In the near future, the investment component of our cooperation should be restored and developed. In particular, we agreed to hold an investment conference in June, where we expect to receive unprecedented business support for the development of Ukraine," said the Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Read more: Johnson called on world to focus on supplying Ukraine with modern weapons, including MLRS

We will remind, earlier Svyrydenko reported that the Republic of Korea can make the contribution to restoration and modernization of Ukraine after war termination.