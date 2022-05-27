Lviv resident who corrected enemy missile strike in city has been reported - Prosecutor General's Office

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Lviv was suspected and reported of treason committed under martial law.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, since April 2022, the suspect has been cooperating voluntarily with the Russian occupiers, sending them via Telegram messenger information about the location of military facilities and critical infrastructure in Lviv.

"The man directly corrected missile strikes on April 18, including at a car repair shop in Lviv, killing four people and injuring four. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The court also chose a measure of restraint for the detainee in the form of detention without the possibility of bail," the statement reads.

Pre-trial investigation and operational support in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in Lviv region.

