War can end in few weeks, if world is truly united, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the speed of ending the war will be measured in weeks if the world unites.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an address to the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia.

"The sooner we end this war, the better it will be for every nation. Not just for us. The sooner our ports are unblocked, the sooner the food crisis will stop, because we will be able to send our stocks and new crops to the world market. Which, by the way, will be smaller this year, as Russian troops deliberately mined fields and destroyed agricultural machinery," he said.

Zelensky stressed that Russia had deliberately relied on the food crisis. To increase other countries' dependence on themselves and to make access to food another factor in global politics.

"The sooner our lands are liberated from the occupiers, the more reliably people around the world will be protected. Protected from the aggressive desires of those who want to pursue colonial policies, as in the old days.

If the world is truly united and honest about this Russian aggression against our sovereign state, the speed of ending this war will be measured in weeks. For weeks, not even months," the president concluded.

