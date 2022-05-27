Rashists stand on 2/3 perimeter of Severodonetsk, but city isn't surrounded, - chairman of CMA Stryuk. VIDEO

The head of the Severodonetsk city military administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said that the city was currently under heavy defense.

"Severodonetsk is in fierce defense - on 2/3 of the city perimeter is the enemy, but it is not surrounded; the last two days of fires in the city do not stop - shelling by the Russians is very strong; 90% of housing damaged, 60% - will have to rebuild", the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhii Haidai quotes Stryuk.

The head of the CMA also added that the occupiers have been trying to capture the city for 1.5 weeks, but "thanks to the superhuman efforts of Ukrainian soldiers, the city is being held back."

In the last two days, there have been casualties among the civilian population and among the employees of the Azot enterprise.