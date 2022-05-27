Russian Federation continues to export grain from occupied part of Kherson region, some agrarians went to cooperation, - Lahuta

Russians export food from Kherson region. This leads to traffic jams on the way to the occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"What can be stated is that the Russians are exporting food and grain from the Kherson region. Traffic jams on the road to the Crimea are already a kilometer away. These are not only those products that the occupiers are taking away That is, some citizens have already established trade with the Russians. This is tens of thousands of tons of grain and vegetables, "said the head of the Kherson RMA Hennadiy Lahuta during a briefing.

According to him, there are currently three types of farmers in the Kherson region. The first - farmers who do not plant anything this year, the second - farmers continue to plant in areas where there is no fighting. And the third - those who cooperate with the occupier, in particular, buy fuel and fertilizers in the temporarily annexed Crimea, sell their products there.

We will remind, Kherson and a part of area the Russian troops occupied in the beginning of March.