Situation in east remains difficult, at same time Armed Forces control it and know about enemy's plans, - Motuzyanyk

Russian troops are firing heavily along the line of contact in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, and the situation remains difficult but under control.

This was announced at a briefing by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksander Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The occupying forces of the Russian Federation are conducting intense fire along the line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The situation remains difficult, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine control it and know about the enemy's plans. The enemy intensified in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhiv and Avdiivka directions. The main goal is to surround our troops in the Lysychansk and Severodonetsk districts and reach the administrative border of Luhansk region," Motuzyanyk said.

According to him, in the Slavic direction, Ukrainian troops are holding back the offensive of a powerful enemy group. The enemy is trying to regroup its units and intensify the offensive in the directions of Izium - Barvinkove and Izium - Sloviansk.

"In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders oppose the enemy's attempts to drive our troops out of the northwestern and southeastern parts of the Lyman and develop an offensive on Slovyansk. In order to increase the capabilities of the all-military units of the local Russian group, the occupiers from the 90th Panzer Division are expected to use Terminator tank support combat vehicles, the MDU spokesman said.

He informed that in the Severodonetsk direction the defense forces of Ukraine repel the attacks of the occupiers in the directions Shchedryshcheve - Severodonetsk, Oskolonivka - Borivske and Nyzhne - Toshkivka. In Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops under enemy artillery fire and air strikes restrain the offensive of the invaders in the area of Komyshuvakha.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense noted that the Ukrainian army was repelling the enemy's offensive in the directions of Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka and Novobahmutivka - Krasnohorivka in the Avdiivka direction.