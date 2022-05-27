Occupiers in Mariupol are selling "humanitarian aid" from Russian Federation, - Ministry of Defense
The so-called "humanitarian aid", which is imported from Russia to captured Mariupol, is then sold in stores.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.
"The invaders are continuing their tactics of terror against the civilian population. There are critical problems with electricity and water supply in Mariupol due to the destroyed infrastructure.
Dissatisfaction with the local population is caused by corrupt actions of the occupying power. In particular, some of the food imported by the so-called humanitarian cargo from the territory of Russia, is on the shelves of local grocery stores," he said.
