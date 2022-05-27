ENG
Foreign Minister of Great Britain Trass called on Western countries to hand over tanks and planes to Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Trass said the Allies were legally sending tanks and planes to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We clearly understand that it is perfectly legal to transfer tanks and planes to Ukraine, and we strongly support the work done by the Czech Republic in sending tanks to Ukraine," she said.

UK (1156) aid (2334) Elisabeth Trass (33)
