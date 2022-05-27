G20 must express its clear position on support for Ukraine, - Zelensky

The G20 is expected to demonstrate its clear stance on the aggressor country's policy at the autumn summit.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an online meeting at the think tank Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia, Censor.NET reports.

The President said that he had accepted the invitation of Indonesian leader Joko Vidodo to take part in the G20 summit to be held in the autumn.

He expressed confidence that only partner states, not occupiers, would be represented at the G20 summit.

"The war that is going on today in the heart of Europe must end. And here we need to unite all forces. Unite not only weapons - all politicians, diplomacy and major economies of the world. In order not to support the Russian Federation, its business, not to support trade, any relations until they stop their aggressive policy," Zelensky stressed.

The head of state is convinced that the G20 should give a clear assessment of Russia's aggressive policy.

"I think the G20 should put an end to this. At least express their clear position on supporting Ukraine," he said.

Read more: Occupiers are blocking departure of civilians from Kherson and region, - RMA