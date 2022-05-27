Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 27.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 27.05.2022

According to Censor.NET.

"In the Volyn and Polissya directions, up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the section of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of this country remains.

In the Gomel region, in the immediate vicinity of the state border with Ukraine, a shunting group of electronic warfare from the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus has been deployed.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continues to take measures to strengthen the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to prevent the transfer of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to other directions.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Slobozhansky direction, trying to hold its positions and prevent further advance of Ukrainian units in the direction of the state border. Continues systematic shelling of settlements, destruction of civilian infrastructure and remotely mines probable routes of deployment of units of our troops.

In order to improve the logistics of the troops, the enemy is trying to restore the damaged railway. In particular, in the temporarily occupied territories of Kharkiv region, the occupiers are involving units of 29 separate railway brigades from Smolensk with special machinery and equipment for the repair of railway infrastructure.

Read more: Situation in east remains difficult, at same time Armed Forces control it and know about enemy's plans, - Motuzyanyk

The occupiers did not carry out offensive operations in the Slavic direction. The enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Svyatohirsk, Bohorodychne and Virnopillya. In addition, Russian invaders used aircraft to strike at Sloviansk and Dovhenke.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to drive our units out of the Lyman settlement and develop an offensive on Sloviansk.

He fired mortars and rocket-propelled grenades at the settlements of Ozerne and Dibrova. He also struck an air strike near Siversk.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the Russian occupiers, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Shchedryshcheve, Borivske and Toshkivka, and hostilities continue.

The enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the Bakhmut direction, to disrupt the logistics of our troops. He carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Berestov, Bilohorivka, and was unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used artillery on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Novobahmutivka, Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Pisk and Marinka.

Read more: G20 must express its clear position on support for Ukraine, - Zelensky

In the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy used mortars, jet and barrel artillery along the line of contact.

Inflicted air strikes from Su-25 attack aircraft in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Orikhov.

In the South Bug area, the aggressor's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied borders, restraining the actions of our troops and preventing the transfer of reserves of the Defense Forces to other areas. He fires on our troops.

He made an unsuccessful attempt at assault in the area of ​​the village of Lubomyrivka.

In the Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih directions, the enemy, as part of logistical support and replenishment of the units that suffered losses, moved vehicles, armored combat vehicles and multiple rocket launchers to the Kherson region.

Ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the Black and Azov Seas continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance and fire support in the coastal direction.

In the Kherson region, an enemy Su-35 fighter was shot down by a MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "the statement reads.

Watch more: Occupiers burn Ukrainian village from heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok". VIDEO