Leading experts have accused Russia of genocide and intent to destroy Ukrainian people

The first independent report on Russia's allegations of genocide in Ukraine claims that Russia's actions in Ukraine provide enough evidence to conclude that Moscow is inciting genocide and committing atrocities aimed at destroying the Ukrainian people.

This was reported by CNN with reference to a copy of the report, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

A legal report signed by more than 30 leading legal scholars and experts on genocide accuses the Russian state of violating several articles of the UN Genocide Convention.

The document warns of the serious and imminent risk of genocide in Ukraine, backing up allegations with a long list of evidence, including examples of mass killings of civilians, forced deportations and dehumanizing anti-Ukrainian rhetoric used by Russian officials.

The report was prepared by the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a U.S. think tank, and the Canadian-based Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, due to be released on Friday, with copies sent to parliaments, governments and international organizations around the world.

Read more: Situation in east remains difficult, at same time Armed Forces control it and know about enemy's plans, - Motuzyanyk

"We brought together leading legal experts from around the world who then examined all the evidence and concluded that the Russian Federation is responsible for violating the Genocide Convention in Ukraine," Azim Ibrahim of the New Lines Institute told CNN. Ibrahim visited Ukraine in March to gather evidence for the report.

"This is a very thorough and detailed study of the vast evidence. So far, we have seen that this war is genocidal in nature, in terms of language and how it is carried out. This is very, very clear," he said.

Under the UN Genocide Convention, its signatories have a legal obligation to prevent genocide, and the report calls on the international community to act.

"We do not have time at all, we believe that there is a very serious risk of genocide," Ibrahim said. "Every country that has signed the Genocide Convention, which is 151 countries, including the Russian Federation, every country must do everything possible to stop it, otherwise it will also violate the convention," he said.

In one of the worst parts of the report, experts make a direct comparison with the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, urging the world to act before it is too late: "Details of the mass murder of more than 7,000 Bosnian Muslim boys and men in Srebrenica came to the attention of the international community only when it was too late to prevent the genocide that took place in a matter of days. In 2022, we will be able to accurately track such atrocities as they unfold and respond accordingly."

Read more: Russian armed aggression kills 241 children in Ukraine

The report points directly to Moscow, accusing Russia's top officials of inciting genocide and laying the groundwork for future genocide, with repeated denials of the Ukrainian identity.