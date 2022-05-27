ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6007 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 294 23

Severodonetsk is not surrounded, but Russian army came on outskirts of city, - Haidai

гайдай,сергій

Severodonetsk is not surrounded, but some units of the Russian army went on the outskirts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to Radio Svoboda by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"Today, the racist media are spreading information that the city is completely surrounded, but this is not true. The city is not cut off. And it is not surrounded. Some parts of the Russian army still went to the outskirts of the city, to the hotel "Mir". They control this hotel (this area) and the bus station nearby, but they can't move on. Heavy fighting is still going on in the city," Haidai said.

Watch more: Fourteen bodies of Russian servicemen found in Kyiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Severodonetsk (165) Haidai_ (329)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 