Severodonetsk is not surrounded, but Russian army came on outskirts of city, - Haidai

Severodonetsk is not surrounded, but some units of the Russian army went on the outskirts of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to Radio Svoboda by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"Today, the racist media are spreading information that the city is completely surrounded, but this is not true. The city is not cut off. And it is not surrounded. Some parts of the Russian army still went to the outskirts of the city, to the hotel "Mir". They control this hotel (this area) and the bus station nearby, but they can't move on. Heavy fighting is still going on in the city," Haidai said.

Watch more: Fourteen bodies of Russian servicemen found in Kyiv region. VIDEO