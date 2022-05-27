Russian shelling of border settlements in Sumy region has been recorded, - OC "North"

Russian troops continue shelling the border settlements of the Sumy region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Operational Command "North".

"Between 16:25 and 16:45, there was shelling (11 hits, tentatively from a 120 mm mortar) from Russian territory in the direction of Seredina-Buda (Ukraine). At 17:56, observers recorded 10 explosions in the direction of Yurievo ," the report said.

There were no casualties among personnel or equipment. Information about deaths and injuries among the local population and damage to civilian infrastructure is being clarified.

