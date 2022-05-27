Up to 60 occupants, 2 units of armored vehicles, and 1 artillery system were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 27 - OTG "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".

The report notes: "On May 27, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - up to 60; APC - 1; AFV - 1; artillery systems - 1; ATT - 2."

