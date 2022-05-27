ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9513 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 379 13

Up to 60 occupants, 2 units of armored vehicles, and 1 artillery system were destroyed in Eastern direction on May 27 - OTG "East"

схід,оту

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OTG "East".

The report notes: "On May 27, our soldiers destroyed: personnel - up to 60; APC - 1; AFV - 1; artillery systems - 1; ATT - 2."

Read more: On May 25, in Eastern direction, 62 occupants, 1 APC, 6 artillery systems, 1 drone were destroyed - OTG "East"

Author: 

arms (857) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2864)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 