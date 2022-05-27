U.S. not considering military intervention to unblock Ukrainian ports - Pentagon

The United States has no plans to intervene militarily to unblock Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

This was announced at a briefing on Friday by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian Truth.

He stressed that the world is concerned about the food crisis due to Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

"But the president (Biden - ed.) clearly stated that the U.S. military will not fight in Ukraine. That includes the skies over Ukraine and a potential naval conflict with Russia," Kirby noted.

The Pentagon speaker recalled that some European countries had volunteered to help with the export of grain by railroad.

"The international community is aware of how Putin is turning the topic of food into a weapon," he added.