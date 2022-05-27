Kuleba after talking to Blinken: More heavy weapons on way from U.S. to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Kuleba wrote this in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Talked with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. I appreciate his personal efforts to ensure continued U.S. and world support for Ukraine. Heavy weapons are at the top of our agenda, and more are approaching us. Ukraine and the U.S. are working shoulder-to-shoulder in order to supply our food exports, despite Russia's reckless blockade," Kuleba wrote.

