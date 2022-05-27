ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9593 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine War
8 147 24

Kuleba after talking to Blinken: More heavy weapons on way from U.S. to Ukraine

кулеба

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Kuleba wrote this in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Talked with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. I appreciate his personal efforts to ensure continued U.S. and world support for Ukraine. Heavy weapons are at the top of our agenda, and more are approaching us. Ukraine and the U.S. are working shoulder-to-shoulder in order to supply our food exports, despite Russia's reckless blockade," Kuleba wrote.

See more: Kuleba met with Blinken in Berlin: More weapons are going to Ukraine. PHOTO

Author: 

US Department of State (419) weapons (2842) USA (5205) Kuleba (759) Blinken (285)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 