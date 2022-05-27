Since beginning of day 8 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbass. 5 Rashist tanks, 14 vehicles and "Orlan-10" drone were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 27, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping have repelled 8 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in 5 locations.

"The occupants shelled 49 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In Donetsk region alone, they destroyed and damaged 22 civilian objects, including: 13 residential buildings, a construction plant, a farming enterprise, a fire station, a recreation center, a service station, and a filtration pumping station were de-energized. As a result of these attacks 3 civilians were killed and 5 others received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Information about the deaths, destruction and damage in Luhansk region is being clarified," the report reads.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 5 tanks; 10 units of armored combat vehicles; 4 enemy vehicles (one of them with ammunition).

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down an "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle.

