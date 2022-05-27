Pentagon explained why Russia is advancing in Donbass: "It's another flatter territory and closer to Russia's borders."

Russia's recent achievements in the Donbass are due to the fact that Russian troops are advancing in a smaller area, as well as to the location's geography.

He reminded that the Russian offensive against Kyiv ended in failure because of logistical problems, as a result of which the column of equipment was stretched for dozens of kilometers away from supply sources.

"Donbass is a different territory. It is flatter, more open, has many fields, small towns and villages. And because it's in Eastern Ukraine, it's closer to Russia's borders and their supply chains and resources. They're moving more cautiously now so they don't go too far. ", Kirby added.

The U.S. Defense Department spokesman added that the Russian advance in the Donbass is limited because the troops don't want to break away from the supply chains.

"This is partly because of geography - the proximity to Russia and the specifics of the territory. But another reason why they are only gradually moving - of course, not only because of Ukrainian resistance, but also because they don't want to move too far away from the sources of supply," he noted.

At the same time, the Pentagon does not believe that Russia has fully mastered the challenges of the offensive - managing, providing integration of ground and air operations.

"There's no way they've been able to master them," Kirby concluded.