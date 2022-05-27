During May 27, 5 civilians were killed and 4 wounded in Donbass - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
On Friday, five people were killed and four more wounded as a result of enemy shelling of populated areas of the Donetsk region.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the Head of Rehional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"Today, the Russians killed five and wounded four more civilians in Donetsk," he wrote.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
