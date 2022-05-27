Biden accused Putin of trying to wipe out culture and identity of Ukrainian nation

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to "wipe out" the culture and identity of Ukrainians.

This is stated by The Washington Post, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to the newspaper, in a speech to a graduating class at the U.S. Naval Academy on Friday, condemning Russian attacks on schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Biden accused Putin of "trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people."

Biden also praised the power of global cooperation to counter Russian aggression, adding that Putin has "put all of Europe into NATO," pushing Sweden and Finland to join the defense alliance.