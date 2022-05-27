Russian Su-35 aircraft, Ka-52 helicopter and Orlan-10 UAV shot down during day - Air Forces

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 enemy air targets and a company-tactical group of the Russian army.

This was reported by the speaker of the Air Forces Command Yuri Ignat.

According to the results of the day affected:

Su-35 aircraft;

Ka-52 helicopter;

UAV "Orlan-10";

company-tactical group.

Ignat told the details of the destroyed targets:



"On May 27, around 2 p.m. in the sky of Kherson region, a MiG-29 fighter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter from the 23rd Fighter Air Regiment of the Russian Eastern Military District.

The Ukrainian MiG-29 was covering a group of strike aircraft - Su-25 attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were striking at the enemy troops in the Kherson region. As a result of this air strike, a company-tactical group of occupants with equipment and manpower was destroyed.

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet flew from the Belbek airfield to intercept Ukrainian attack aircraft. In fact, it was met by a Ukrainian MiG-29.

The intercepted radio message indicates that the Russian pilot ejected, and there was a characteristic explosion near Kherson.

In Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 95th separate Airborne Assault Brigade shot down another Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter of the Russian occupants using "Perun" MANPADS.

And in the Donetsk direction, the air defense of the Army destroys another "Orlan-10" UAV.