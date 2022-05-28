Enemy tries to get to rear of Ukrainian troops and to break ways of logistical support in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been trying to develop success in the Bakhmut direction and to reach the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in order to disrupt logistics.

this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 28 regarding the Russian invasion.

The ninety-fourth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion has begun.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. This group was reinforced by electronic warfare maneuver groups operating along the state border of Ukraine. Training of reserve officers for the needs of manning units of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in educational institutions of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The Iskander-M Operational and Tactical Missile Weapons Division has been relocated to the Luninets settlement of the Brest Region. The threat of strikes on infrastructure facilities and units of the Defense Forces from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy is taking measures to strengthen the coverage of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. No significant changes in the activities of enemy units were noted.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy fires at units of our troops to prevent their further advance in the direction of the State Border of Ukraine to the north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv. Takes measures to provide logistics and replenish losses.

The enemy did not carry out active offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Ternova, Prudyanka, Ruski Tyshky, Kutuzivka, Varvarivka, Petrovka, Mykhailivka, Korobochkino, and others. Conducted remote mining of probable areas of action of the Defense Forces.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, conducted intensive reconnaissance. The main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied positions, replenishing losses and stocks, as well as creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive.

They carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Sviatohirsk, Bohorodychne, Karnaukhivka, and Vernopillya. They continued to launch airstrikes in the area of ​​the village of Dovgenke.

With the support of artillery, they tried to develop offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Pasika, were unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is conducting active offensive operations. Continues fire damage to our units along the line of contact, and strikes missiles. Increased the intensity of operational-tactical and army aviation.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy continued shelling with mortars and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Ozerne and Dibrova. They struck airstrikes near the latter. They are trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the Lyman settlement.

In the Severodonetsk's direction, with the support of artillery, they carried out assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Severodonetsk, Oskolonivka, and Toshkivka, had no success, suffered losses, and retreated to previously occupied positions.

It is trying to develop success in the Bakhmut direction, to reach the rear of our troops, and to disrupt logistics. With the support of mortar and artillery fire, they carried out offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Nagirne, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha, and the Renaissance, but were unsuccessful.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used artillery on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Novobahmutivka, Novoselivka Druha, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pisky and Krasnohorivka. They struck civil strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Yakovlivka, Avdiivka, Vesely, and Kamyanka districts.

They did not conduct active offensive operations in the Kurakhiv direction, deployed jet and barrel artillery at the firing positions, and fired on the positions of the Defense Forces and civilian infrastructure near Marinka, Myslyvsky, and Pavlivka.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhya directions, they fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Kamyanske, and others. Enemy army aircraft operated near Olhivsky.

As a result of the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the enemy suffered significant losses and retreated in the areas of the settlements of Novopil and Novodarivka.

In the South Bug direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and fortifying the positions of the third line of defense. As a result of the offensive actions of the units of our troops, the enemy suffered losses and took up defenses on unfavorable frontiers.

The fighting continues. The invaders fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Blagodatne, Zorya and Tavriyske. Continues to increase the air defense system in the Kryvyi Rih direction. To replenish losses, the group provides obsolete T-62 tanks with decommissioned tanks.

In the territory of the Russian Federation measures of hidden mobilization proceed. The enemy continues to remove obsolete weapons and military equipment from mobilization deployment centers. Reservists are being trained in the Voronezh region.

"Over the past day, eight enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, five tanks, ten units of armored combat vehicles, and four enemy vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units destroyed the Orlan-10 UAVs."

As a result of the actions of the air force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's tactical company group with equipment and manpower was destroyed. In the Kharkiv region, servicemen of the Assault Troops shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter," the General Staff said.