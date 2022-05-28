Last night 31 inhabitants managed to evacuate from Luhansk region, - National police

On Friday, 31 residents were evacuated from the settlements of Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET reports, the National Police of Ukraine reports about it on Telegram channel.

"Officers of the National Police in Luhansk region and the Patrol Police Department together with representatives of the Region Military Administration evacuated 31 residents from Luhansk Oblast, including 13 children. Among the evacuees are spouses of pensioners who cannot even prepare their own meals (…) Already today, all evacuees are spending the night in safety and silence, "the statement reads.

