Enemy tries to keep occupied positions and to prevent advance of Armed forces in Kharkiv region, - Synehubiv

Over the past 24 hours, the Kyiv district of the hero city of Kharkiv has been subjected to enemy shelling.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, there were several shell hits in Malaya Danylivka at night, fires broke out in 2 houses in the private sector. According to preliminary data, no one was injured.

During the day, the occupiers fired on the Kharkiv district, in the village of Slatine - 1 victim, in Balaklia also 1 person was injured. Unfortunately, a 65-year-old woman died in Slatyn.

"Fighting continues in the region. In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold its ground and prevent the further advance of Ukrainian troops.

The Armed Forces hold the defense firmly and inflict losses on the enemy. In the Kharkiv region, servicemen of the Assault Troops shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter," Synehubiv said.

Critical infrastructure restoration work is underway in Kharkiv and the region. In particular, work on demining and restoration of the gas pipeline in Pivnichni Saltivka in the regional center continues.

We each work on our own front. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our victory!