Zelenskyi discussed with Johnson intensification of work on security guarantees and fuel supply to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"As part of the regular dialogue, I had a telephone conversation with Boris Johnson. We talked about strengthening Ukraine's defense support, intensifying work on security guarantees, and fuel supplies to Ukraine. We must jointly prevent the food crisis and unblock Ukraine's ports," the statement said.

