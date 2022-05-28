ENG
Shelling of Sumy region from territory of Russian Federation proceeds, - operational command "North"

The occupiers continue to fire on the border of Sumy region from Russian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As it is noted, at 10:19 observers recorded 10 explosions in the direction of Boyaro-Lezhachy, probably from a 120 mm mortar.

"There are no casualties among personnel and equipment," the statement said.

