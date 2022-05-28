2 553 18
Shelling of Sumy region from territory of Russian Federation proceeds, - operational command "North"
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The occupiers continue to fire on the border of Sumy region from Russian territory.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".
As it is noted, at 10:19 observers recorded 10 explosions in the direction of Boyaro-Lezhachy, probably from a 120 mm mortar.
"There are no casualties among personnel and equipment," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...