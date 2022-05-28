ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13074 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
24 772 78
war (20077) Court (1373) PG Office (530)

Man was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for surrendering positions of Armed Forces in Kharkiv to occupiers, - Office of Prosecutor General

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

A man who "leaked" information to the occupiers about the location of military facilities of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Prosecutors proved in court that the citizen justified the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. He provided information about the location of military facilities of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv, as a result of which they were shelled. - it is said in the message.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: As result of Russian rocket attack in Chornobayevka person was lost, six more got wounds, - prosecutor's office of Kherson region. PHOTO

Man was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for surrendering positions of Armed Forces in Kharkiv to occupiers, - Office of Prosecutor General 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 