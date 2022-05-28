"Independence" of UOC MP was initiated by State Department of USA, but unity remains, - ROC

The ROC commented on the "proclamation of independence" of the UOC-MP.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RIA Novosti.

The head of the department of external church relations of the MP, Metropolitan Hilarion, stated that "the unity between the Russian and Ukrainian churches is preserved," and the ROC "will continue to strengthen it."

At the same time, Oleksandr Shchypkov, First Deputy Head of the Synodal Department of the Church for Public Relations and Mass Media, said that the decision of the Council of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate on "full independence" was splitting the church.

According to him, the process of separation from the Russian Orthodox Church was allegedly initiated by the US State Department.