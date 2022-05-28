Kuleba on global food crisis: Demand that Moscow end blockade of Ukrainian exports

The Ukrainian side calls on Moscow to demand an end to the military blockade of Ukrainian food exports.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba noted about it on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Sanctions against Russia have nothing to do with the unfolding global food crisis. The only reason for the deficit, rising prices and the threat of famine is Russia's military physical blockade of 22 million tons of Ukrainian food exports to our seaports. Demand Moscow end the blockade," he said.

