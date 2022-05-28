Сaptured military equipment of Russian Federation is equipped with American microchips, - Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's military intelligence has obtained evidence of the use of microelectronics produced in the United States in the armaments and military equipment of the occupying country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Chips of foreign production were detected by officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Russian air defense systems "Pantsir", attack helicopters Ka-52 "Alligator" and cruise missiles X-101.

"Foreign electronic components in the seized enemy equipment once again prove the" effectiveness "of Russia's" import substitution "and emphasize the full dependence of the aggressor country on Western technology," the statement said.

Read more: Putin has built country where no one but him decides - Zelensky