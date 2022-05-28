Shelling of Mykolaiv: One person was lost, at least 6 people were wounded

As a result of shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers one person was lost, at least 6 civilians were wounded.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"On Saturday morning, May 28, the occupying forces of Russia once again shelled the city of Mykolaiv. And again the blow fell on residential neighborhoods. At least two munitions exploded in the yards of high-rise buildings. As a result of the shelling damaged several apartment buildings.

One person died on the spot. Also at least six wounded civilians are known at the moment ", it is told in the message.

