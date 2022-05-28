Operational information of General Staff regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 28.05.2022.

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 28.05.2022.

"94 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas remains without significant changes. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks on the protection of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border on a rotating basis, the grouping has been strengthened by units of brigades of internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic. The threat of missile and air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine remains.

In order to ensure enhanced administrative, police and counterintelligence regimes in the Republic of Belarus until August 31, 2022, temporary restrictions are imposed on entry and stay in the border with Ukraine Bragin, Loiv and Khoiniki districts of Gomel region.

In the Siversky direction, in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to other threatening directions, the enemy keeps troops on the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy rotates part of the units and improves the engineering equipment of the concentration areas.

The enemy fired mortars four times at the positions of the border service units in the areas of the settlements of Seredyna Buda, Stari Vyrky and Znob-Trubichevska. In addition, an operational and tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Kursk region fired a missile at a civilian industrial facility in the Sumy region. In order to clarify the position of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance with the help of UAVs in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining their occupied positions and preventing the further advance of our troops.

In the Slavic direction, a group of enemy troops is taking measures to resume the offensive in certain areas. The enemy continues to transfer weapons, military equipment and other material resources from the territory of the Russian Federation to the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region by rail.

After conducting reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles, he fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of Nova Dmytrovka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke, Dibrova and struck helicopters with helicopters in the area of ​​Dovhenke.

With the support of artillery, the enemy tried to develop offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Pasika, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the aggressor is conducting active hostilities in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, Bakhmut, Kurakhiv and Avdiivka directions. The main goal is to surround our troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and reach the administrative border of Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units are consolidated on the captured frontiers in the settlement of Lyman. Assault aircraft struck three airstrikes near the village of Dibrova.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, led the offensive in the direction of Borivsky, suffered losses, retreated to previously occupied positions. Conducts reconnaissance of the district in order to identify and suppress elements of the fire system of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders are trying unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Komyshuvakha and Novoluhanske. Fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted intense artillery strikes along the entire line of contact, and fighting continued. Assault aircraft struck in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele and Kamyanka.

In the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas, the enemy waged a counter-battery battle and fired on our troops. In the South Bug direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers.

Two carriers of naval cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

As a result of offensive actions of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy suffered losses and occupied the defense on unfavorable borders near Andriivka, Lozove and Bilohirka, Kherson region. The fighting continues. The Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Blagodatne, Osokorivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka and others. With the help of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the enemy continues to increase the air defense system.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! ", - it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.